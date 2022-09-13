Harvest Volatility Management LLC Grows Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,110 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,540 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 10.0% of Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $88,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 13,412 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. HPC Germany GmbH & Co. KG bought a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,285,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,162,230 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,177,954,000 after acquiring an additional 163,051 shares in the last quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP now owns 125,000 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $38,539,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $28,401,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $266.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $270.08 and its 200 day moving average is $275.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $241.51 and a 52-week high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.31.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

