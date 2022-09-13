Harvest Volatility Management LLC Grows Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 134.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,424 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,251 shares during the quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in Walt Disney by 96.2% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 74.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price objective on Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.48.

NYSE DIS opened at $116.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $185.90. The company has a market capitalization of $212.19 billion, a PE ratio of 67.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.94.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

