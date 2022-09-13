Harvest Volatility Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 12,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 62,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 8,151 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 7,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday. Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.58.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $35.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.28. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.67 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.50%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

