Head-To-Head Analysis: Sugarmade (OTCMKTS:SGMD) vs. Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF)

Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF – Get Rating) and Sugarmade (OTCMKTS:SGMD – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.0% of Sugarmade shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Sugarmade shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Canfor Pulp Products and Sugarmade’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canfor Pulp Products N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sugarmade $3.98 million 0.90 -$5.93 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Canfor Pulp Products has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sugarmade.

This table compares Canfor Pulp Products and Sugarmade’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canfor Pulp Products N/A N/A N/A Sugarmade -195.00% -408.89% -51.70%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Canfor Pulp Products and Sugarmade, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canfor Pulp Products 0 1 1 0 2.50 Sugarmade 0 0 0 0 N/A

Canfor Pulp Products currently has a consensus price target of $6.90, suggesting a potential upside of 61.59%. Given Canfor Pulp Products’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Canfor Pulp Products is more favorable than Sugarmade.

Summary

Canfor Pulp Products beats Sugarmade on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canfor Pulp Products

Canfor Pulp Products Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper. The company offers bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and coloured kraft papers. It also produces green energy. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. Canfor Pulp Products Inc. is a subsidiary of Canadian Forest Products Ltd.

About Sugarmade

Sugarmade, Inc. engages in the paper and paper-based products business in the United States. It operates through three segments: Paper and Paper-Based Products, Non-Medical Supplies, and Cannabis Products Delivery Service and Sales. The company also produces and wholesales custom printed and generic supplies, such as plastic cold cups, paper coffee cups, yogurt cups, ice cream cups, cup lids, cup sleeves, edible packaging, food containers, soup containers, plastic spoons, and other related products to quick-service restaurants. In addition, it offers non-medical personal protective equipment. Further, the company operates the cannabis products delivery and sale services under the BudCars, Lemon Glow, and Nug Avenue brand names. It also offers its products through CarryOutSupplies.com website. Sugarmade, Inc. is based in Monrovia, California.

