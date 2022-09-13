Head-To-Head Comparison: Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) & Global Internet of People (NASDAQ:SDH)

Global Internet of People (NASDAQ:SDH – Get Rating) and Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Global Internet of People and Nuvei’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Internet of People $7.41 million 16.73 -$8.40 million N/A N/A Nuvei $724.53 million 6.47 $102.29 million $0.51 65.04

Nuvei has higher revenue and earnings than Global Internet of People.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

0.1% of Global Internet of People shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.0% of Nuvei shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Global Internet of People and Nuvei’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Internet of People N/A N/A N/A Nuvei 9.08% 9.12% 5.15%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Global Internet of People and Nuvei, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Internet of People 0 0 0 0 N/A Nuvei 0 4 10 0 2.71

Nuvei has a consensus price target of $66.92, indicating a potential upside of 101.74%. Given Nuvei’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nuvei is more favorable than Global Internet of People.

Summary

Nuvei beats Global Internet of People on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Internet of People

Global Internet of People, Inc., a consulting company, provides enterprise services to small and medium-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It operates a peer-to-peer knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform, where knowledge is shared, and services are requested and provided. It also provides educational consulting, new energy investment, cultural and artistic exchanges and planning, conference, information technology, technical, business incubation, and enterprise information technology integration services, as well as manufactures lithium battery materials. The company offers its services through Shidonghui App, a mobile application; and offline through directly operated local offices and 51 local centers. Global Internet of People, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Zibo, the People's Republic of China.

About Nuvei

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels. The company sells and distributes its solutions through direct sales, indirect sales for small-and-medium sized businesses, and eCommerce resellers. Nuvei Corporation was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

