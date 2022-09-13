Head to Head Contrast: SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) vs. Kadem Sustainable Impact (NASDAQ:KSI)

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) and Kadem Sustainable Impact (NASDAQ:KSI – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

SIGNA Sports United has a beta of -0.21, indicating that its share price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kadem Sustainable Impact has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SIGNA Sports United and Kadem Sustainable Impact’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SIGNA Sports United $1.04 billion 1.94 $4.45 million N/A N/A Kadem Sustainable Impact N/A N/A $3.82 million N/A N/A

Profitability

SIGNA Sports United has higher revenue and earnings than Kadem Sustainable Impact.

This table compares SIGNA Sports United and Kadem Sustainable Impact’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SIGNA Sports United N/A N/A N/A Kadem Sustainable Impact N/A -53.16% 3.58%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.2% of SIGNA Sports United shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.3% of Kadem Sustainable Impact shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SIGNA Sports United and Kadem Sustainable Impact, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SIGNA Sports United 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kadem Sustainable Impact 0 0 0 0 N/A

SIGNA Sports United presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 83.64%. Given SIGNA Sports United’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe SIGNA Sports United is more favorable than Kadem Sustainable Impact.

Summary

SIGNA Sports United beats Kadem Sustainable Impact on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SIGNA Sports United

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

About Kadem Sustainable Impact

Kadem Sustainable Impact Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of electric vehicle, energy storage and distribution, and mobility technologies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

