HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at HF Sinclair

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total value of $52,544.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,203.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other HF Sinclair news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $52,544.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,803 shares in the company, valued at $542,203.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 10,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $563,803.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,021.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the second quarter worth approximately $2,618,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the second quarter worth approximately $1,312,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 21.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the second quarter worth approximately $4,907,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the second quarter worth approximately $1,349,000. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DINO opened at $53.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.89. HF Sinclair has a one year low of $29.14 and a one year high of $58.50.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 143.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that HF Sinclair will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

