HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,412 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1,353.1% in the fourth quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,057 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,400,000 after acquiring an additional 14,952 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 7,882 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $650,000. Finally, Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $2,593,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.31.

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT opened at $266.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $270.08 and a 200-day moving average of $275.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $241.51 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

