Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by Guardian Capital Advisors LP

Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 58.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Avity Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in Honeywell International by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.2 %

HON stock opened at $192.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $191.10 and a 200-day moving average of $189.81. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.35 and a fifty-two week high of $228.26.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 53.48%.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen set a $205.00 price target on Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price objective on Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.08.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

