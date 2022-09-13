Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Sold by Farallon Capital Management LLC

Farallon Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,626,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,905,100 shares during the period. Howmet Aerospace comprises approximately 2.6% of Farallon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned 3.26% of Howmet Aerospace worth $489,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HWM. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter worth $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1,200.0% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 30.8% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 297.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 47.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of HWM opened at $37.02 on Tuesday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.41 and a 1-year high of $38.99. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 41.13 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.90.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 8.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HWM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.86.

About Howmet Aerospace



Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

