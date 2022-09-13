HPC Germany GmbH & Co. KG Acquires New Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

HPC Germany GmbH & Co. KG acquired a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 78,826 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $24,285,000. Microsoft accounts for 16.0% of HPC Germany GmbH & Co. KG’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Tobam increased its holdings in Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Citigroup cut their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $280.50 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.31.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $266.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.45. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $241.51 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

