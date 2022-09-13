HPC Germany GmbH & Co. KG Acquires Shares of 3,268 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

HPC Germany GmbH & Co. KG acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,089,000. Alphabet makes up about 6.0% of HPC Germany GmbH & Co. KG’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $2,092,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 193,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $560,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,014 shares in the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,202,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $91,003.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,582,754.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $4,114,981.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,484 shares in the company, valued at $2,185,733. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,754.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,536 shares of company stock worth $15,729,998. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Alphabet to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.41.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $110.86 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.88 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.66.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $27.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet



Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

