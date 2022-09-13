Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII) Shares Purchased by Fir Tree Capital Management LP

Fir Tree Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,880,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,281 shares during the period. Fir Tree Capital Management LP owned about 2.51% of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III worth $18,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 51,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 118.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 32,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 17,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HIII opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.80.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III Company Profile

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

