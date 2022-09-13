IMAX Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:IMAX)

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 7,837 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 746% compared to the average daily volume of 926 call options.

IMAX Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $16.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $919.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.35 and its 200 day moving average is $16.74. IMAX has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $22.10.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $73.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.95 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. Analysts anticipate that IMAX will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IMAX. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of IMAX from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet raised shares of IMAX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of IMAX in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of IMAX from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in IMAX in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in IMAX in the first quarter worth $32,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in IMAX in the first quarter worth $117,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in IMAX in the first quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in IMAX in the fourth quarter worth $180,000. 77.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

