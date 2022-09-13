IMAX Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:IMAX)

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 7,837 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 746% compared to the average daily volume of 926 call options.
IMAX Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of IMAX stock opened at $16.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $919.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.35 and its 200 day moving average is $16.74. IMAX has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $22.10.
IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $73.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.95 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. Analysts anticipate that IMAX will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Hedge Funds Weigh In On IMAX
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in IMAX in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in IMAX in the first quarter worth $32,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in IMAX in the first quarter worth $117,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in IMAX in the first quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in IMAX in the fourth quarter worth $180,000. 77.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
IMAX Company Profile
IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.
