Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP) versus Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Head-To-Head Comparison

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) and Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Euronav and Imperial Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Euronav alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Euronav -46.72% -12.34% -6.17% Imperial Petroleum -8.56% -6.77% -1.11%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Euronav and Imperial Petroleum’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Euronav $430.02 million 8.31 -$338.78 million ($1.12) -15.81 Imperial Petroleum $17.36 million 3.04 -$3.64 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Imperial Petroleum has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Euronav.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Euronav and Imperial Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Euronav 0 0 4 0 3.00 Imperial Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A

Euronav presently has a consensus price target of $18.33, indicating a potential upside of 3.52%. Given Euronav’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Euronav is more favorable than Imperial Petroleum.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.0% of Euronav shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of Imperial Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Euronav beats Imperial Petroleum on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Euronav

(Get Rating)

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 72 vessels, including 6 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 18.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 41 very large crude carriers, 2 V-plus, 27 Suezmax vessels, and 2 FSO vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

About Imperial Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Imperial Petroleum Inc. provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals; and crude oils. As of March 29, 2022, the company owned four medium range refined petroleum product tankers and one Aframax crude oil tanker with a total capacity of 305,804 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Athens, Greece.

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.