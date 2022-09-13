InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Director Gregg Owen Lehman Sells 1,900 Shares

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating) Director Gregg Owen Lehman sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.88, for a total transaction of $14,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 346 shares in the company, valued at $2,726.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Gregg Owen Lehman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 8th, Gregg Owen Lehman sold 8,889 shares of InfuSystem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $68,889.75.

On Friday, June 17th, Gregg Owen Lehman sold 30,000 shares of InfuSystem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total transaction of $264,900.00.

InfuSystem Stock Performance

Shares of InfuSystem stock opened at $7.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.70 million, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $19.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

InfuSystem ( NYSEAMERICAN:INFU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. InfuSystem had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $27.04 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised InfuSystem from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InfuSystem

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFU. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in InfuSystem by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 859,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,425,000 after buying an additional 135,076 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 8.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 859,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,418,000 after acquiring an additional 68,242 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 6.4% during the second quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 520,116 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 31,311 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in InfuSystem by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 484,636 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,253,000 after purchasing an additional 95,954 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in InfuSystem by 8.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 443,909 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 35,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

InfuSystem Company Profile

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment Services (DME Services). It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

Featured Stories

