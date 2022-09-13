InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners (NASDAQ:IPVIU) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVIU – Get Rating) were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.80 and last traded at $9.89. Approximately 1,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 4,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,925,000. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,928,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 4,263.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 45,532 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Company Profile

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

