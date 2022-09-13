Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 932 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Intuit were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 167.4% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Intuit by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 508 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,480,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,547 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Myriad Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $917,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $538.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Intuit from $500.00 to $601.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.61.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

Intuit Price Performance

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total transaction of $494,898.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at $463,476.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total value of $494,898.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at $463,476.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at $27,888,947.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 36,902 shares of company stock valued at $16,251,640. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $455.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $437.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $431.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.81, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.52%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

