Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Family Management Corp

Family Management Corp increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $310.74 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $408.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $306.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.24.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.527 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.