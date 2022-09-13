Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) is Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 125.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,663 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF comprises 1.3% of Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $14,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RYT. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 166,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,250,000 after purchasing an additional 20,974 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 147,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,167.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 75,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,736,000 after purchasing an additional 69,239 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 62,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,215,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 35,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,263,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RYT opened at $263.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $260.42 and a 200 day moving average of $262.85. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $227.97 and a 1-year high of $327.81.

