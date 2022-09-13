Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 6,995 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 142% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,895 call options.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Bit Digital from $14.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th.
Bit Digital Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of BTBT opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.11. Bit Digital has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $14.25. The firm has a market cap of $128.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 4.60.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bit Digital
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bit Digital by 674.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Bit Digital by 192.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 8,026 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Bit Digital by 123.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 11,934 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Bit Digital in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Bit Digital in the first quarter valued at $53,000. 15.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bit Digital Company Profile
Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc in September 2020. Bit Digital, Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
