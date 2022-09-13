Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 81,355 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 390% compared to the average volume of 16,597 call options.
Clovis Oncology Stock Up 30.4 %
Shares of Clovis Oncology stock opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.58. The company has a market cap of $216.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.55. Clovis Oncology has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $4.91.
Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.09). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clovis Oncology will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Clovis Oncology
About Clovis Oncology
Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.
