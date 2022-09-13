Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 9,763 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 825% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,055 call options.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:SPPI opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 604,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 17,648 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 48.2% in the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 614,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPPI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

(Get Rating)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include Eflapegrastim, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

