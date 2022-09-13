Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS)

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 18,008 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 210% compared to the average volume of 5,800 call options.
Altice USA Price Performance
ATUS opened at $10.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.26. Altice USA has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $27.78.
Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 112.67% and a net margin of 8.23%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Altice USA will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altice USA
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently commented on ATUS. New Street Research upgraded Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Altice USA from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. HSBC downgraded Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Altice USA from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Altice USA from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.
About Altice USA
Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.
