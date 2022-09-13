iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Stake Cut by Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC reduced its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STIP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,838 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,736,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 259.9% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 652,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,500,000 after acquiring an additional 471,372 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,354,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 974,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,232,000 after acquiring an additional 445,180 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP opened at $98.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.87. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $98.60 and a 52 week high of $107.10.

