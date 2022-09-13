iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Purchased by Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares during the quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGSB. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation boosted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IGSB opened at $50.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.02. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.82 and a one year high of $54.81.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.089 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

