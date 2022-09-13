iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) is Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 46,755 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 3.1% of Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $34,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Savior LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 18,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 1,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TLT opened at $107.42 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.44 and its 200-day moving average is $119.39. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $106.92 and a 12 month high of $155.12.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

