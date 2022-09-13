iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Position Increased by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $17,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cassaday & Co Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $63.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.08. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $82.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

