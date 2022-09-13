iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

IWM opened at $189.67 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.78 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.69.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.