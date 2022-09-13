iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,152 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $9,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 51,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth $255,000. Bridge Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Alley Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth $4,255,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $252.38 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $218.00 and a 1-year high of $292.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $244.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.12.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

