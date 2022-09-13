Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Shares Up 5.1% After Analyst Upgrade

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $115.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Jack in the Box traded as high as $85.88 and last traded at $85.88. 783 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 466,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.74.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on JACK. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $99.00 to $84.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $42,663.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,778 shares in the company, valued at $2,111,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box during the second quarter valued at $1,509,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the second quarter valued at $234,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 112.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 13.6% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 46,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,519 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 78.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,431,000 after acquiring an additional 66,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.20.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $398.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.37 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 34.51%.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Recommended Stories

