Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Shares Up 5.1% After Analyst Upgrade

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $115.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Jack in the Box traded as high as $85.88 and last traded at $85.88. 783 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 466,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.74.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on JACK. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $99.00 to $84.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.04.
In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $42,663.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,778 shares in the company, valued at $2,111,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.20.
Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $398.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.37 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 34.51%.
Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
