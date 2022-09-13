Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Holdings Lowered by Farallon Capital Management LLC

Farallon Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 102,021 shares during the quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.53% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $51,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,975.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of JAZZ opened at $152.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.88. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $117.64 and a 52 week high of $169.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of -179.84, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.69.

In related news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $342,848.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,796.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, COO Christopher J. Tovey sold 5,209 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $833,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,663 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 2,142 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $342,848.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,796.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,764 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,938. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

See Also

