Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 298,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,183 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $52,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 375,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,535,000 after purchasing an additional 8,552 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 38,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,817,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.4% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 29,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% during the first quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 34,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the first quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 104,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,834,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $165.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $435.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.61. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.36.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.89.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

