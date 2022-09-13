JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give ASOS (LON:ASC) a GBX 1,500 Price Target

ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) received a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) target price from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 106.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ASC. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 2,500 ($30.21) to GBX 1,800 ($21.75) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,400 ($16.92) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 920 ($11.12) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 775 ($9.36) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,076.54 ($25.09).

Shares of LON:ASC opened at GBX 725 ($8.76) on Tuesday. ASOS has a 52 week low of GBX 621 ($7.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,440.01 ($41.57). The stock has a market capitalization of £724.57 million and a P/E ratio of 2,500.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 900.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,244.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.77.

In other ASOS news, insider Jørgen Lindemann purchased 57,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 854 ($10.32) per share, with a total value of £490,127.68 ($592,227.74).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

