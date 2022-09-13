Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Kennedy-Wilson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KW opened at $18.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.13. Kennedy-Wilson has a 1-year low of $17.26 and a 1-year high of $25.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.94.

Insider Transactions at Kennedy-Wilson

In other news, President Mary Ricks sold 61,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $1,191,065.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,142,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,487,724.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Kennedy-Wilson news, Director Stanley R. Zax acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.15 per share, for a total transaction of $635,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 458,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,327,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Mary Ricks sold 61,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total value of $1,191,065.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 2,142,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,487,724.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Kennedy-Wilson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kennedy-Wilson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Kennedy-Wilson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

