Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.17.

KDP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $39.01 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.71. The firm has a market cap of $55.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1-year low of $32.44 and a 1-year high of $41.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin acquired 12,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.85 per share, for a total transaction of $517,213.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,492.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin acquired 12,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.85 per share, with a total value of $517,213.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 90,853 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,492.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total value of $1,333,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,207,385.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 116,811 shares of company stock worth $4,389,368 and sold 316,000 shares worth $12,102,475. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 16,915 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

