Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $213.67.

Several research firms have issued reports on KXSCF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Kinaxis from C$185.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$235.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Kinaxis Trading Down 2.2 %

OTCMKTS:KXSCF opened at $106.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.46. Kinaxis has a 1 year low of $93.11 and a 1 year high of $180.40.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

