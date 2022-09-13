Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Fairholme Capital Management LLC

Fairholme Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 798,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 252,500 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan makes up 0.9% of Fairholme Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Fairholme Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $15,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Blackstone Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 669.7% in the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 21,427,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $405,200,000 after acquiring an additional 18,643,966 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $243,159,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,290,641 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,690,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910,495 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth $69,969,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 74.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,505,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $169,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618,438 shares during the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,788.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,788.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.74%.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.
Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.
