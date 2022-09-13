Koito Manufacturing Stock Set to Split on Thursday, September 29th (OTCMKTS:KOTMY)

Shares of Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY – Get Rating) are going to split on the morning of Thursday, September 29th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, September 29th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, September 29th.
Koito Manufacturing Stock Performance
OTCMKTS KOTMY opened at $34.24 on Tuesday. Koito Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $30.44 and a fifty-two week high of $65.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.48.
About Koito Manufacturing
