Koito Manufacturing Stock Set to Split on Thursday, September 29th (OTCMKTS:KOTMY)

Shares of Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY – Get Rating) are going to split on the morning of Thursday, September 29th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, September 29th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, September 29th.

Koito Manufacturing Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KOTMY opened at $34.24 on Tuesday. Koito Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $30.44 and a fifty-two week high of $65.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.48.

About Koito Manufacturing

Koito Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automotive lighting equipment, aircraft parts, and electrical equipment. Its products include automotive lighting and accessories such as light-emitting diode (LED), discharge, and halogen headlamps, fog lamps, side turn signal lamps, and LED rear combination lamps; aircraft lighting and equipment that includes interior and exterior lights, caution warning panels, electrical equipment, and hydraulic equipment; and ship lights and special products including LED marine lamps and destination indicators.

