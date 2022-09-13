Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Co. of America makes up approximately 3.6% of Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC owned 0.23% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $57,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.8% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 430,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $113,377,000 after purchasing an additional 15,845 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 111.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,136 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.9% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 156,433.3% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 9,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 294,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,578,000 after purchasing an additional 14,206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $241.27 on Tuesday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $212.40 and a 12 month high of $317.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.06.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.35. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.13 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LH shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.75.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total value of $665,638.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total value of $665,638.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $8,151,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,245,002.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

