LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) Trading 2.8% Higher

LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.24 and last traded at $5.08. 5,090 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 11,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on LENSAR to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Get LENSAR alerts:

LENSAR Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $55.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.18 and a 200-day moving average of $6.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LENSAR

LENSAR ( NASDAQ:LNSR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.05. LENSAR had a negative return on equity of 45.47% and a negative net margin of 63.71%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNSR. DCF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of LENSAR by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 296,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of LENSAR by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LENSAR during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LENSAR during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LENSAR by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 433,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 26,117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

About LENSAR

(Get Rating)

LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. Its LENSAR Laser System incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LENSAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LENSAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.