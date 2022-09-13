LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Shares Down 5.7% Following Insider Selling

Shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) traded down 5.7% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $8.70 and last traded at $8.70. 1,153 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 828,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.23.

Specifically, insider Warren Gouk sold 17,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $125,749.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,179,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,108,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 189,477 shares of company stock valued at $1,435,712 in the last ninety days. 16.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

LifeStance Health Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.61.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $209.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.47 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 46.31% and a negative return on equity of 23.33%. LifeStance Health Group’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LifeStance Health Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,328,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,168,000 after purchasing an additional 78,839 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 226.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 11,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 9,112 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Featured Articles

