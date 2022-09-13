LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Position Reduced by Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 597,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,259 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial makes up 6.8% of Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC owned 0.75% of LPL Financial worth $109,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth $111,468,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth $536,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 313.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,325,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,582 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

In other LPL Financial news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 7,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.64, for a total transaction of $1,593,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,216,257.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 7,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.64, for a total value of $1,593,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,216,257.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 11,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.63, for a total value of $2,627,106.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,502,283.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,761 shares of company stock valued at $14,682,118. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Price Performance

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

LPLA stock opened at $232.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $209.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.90. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.84 and a 12-month high of $234.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on LPLA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on LPL Financial from $241.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on LPL Financial from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.83.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

