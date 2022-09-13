Manchester United Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:MANU)

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 78,019 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,387% compared to the typical volume of 3,137 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 421.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 74,802 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,166,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,096,000 after purchasing an additional 693,227 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Manchester United in the 4th quarter valued at about $490,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 526,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 79,995 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MANU opened at $15.16 on Tuesday. Manchester United has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $20.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $800.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.73.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

