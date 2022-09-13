Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$3.16.

Several brokerages have commented on MOZ. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$2.85 to C$2.40 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$3.75 to C$2.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd.

Shares of MOZ stock opened at C$1.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of C$327.84 million and a P/E ratio of -37.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.04. Marathon Gold has a 1 year low of C$1.12 and a 1 year high of C$3.73.

Marathon Gold ( TSE:MOZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Gold will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Julian Kemp sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.40, for a total value of C$35,005.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 396,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$555,179.30. In related news, Director Julian Kemp sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.40, for a total value of C$35,005.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 396,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$555,179.30. Also, Senior Officer Matthew Lamont Manson acquired 29,000 shares of Marathon Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,730.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 729,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$998,746.44. Insiders have sold a total of 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $82,696 over the last 90 days.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

