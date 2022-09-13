Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.58.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE MPC opened at $99.94 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $56.08 and a 52 week high of $114.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.47.

Insider Activity

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $5.63. The company had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Petroleum

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth $26,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

