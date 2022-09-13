MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $2.64, but opened at $2.84. MarketWise shares last traded at $2.68, with a volume of 2,037 shares changing hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry acquired 660,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $1,764,135.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,085,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,243.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 749,621 shares of company stock valued at $1,991,735. 22.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get MarketWise alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of MarketWise from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.67.

MarketWise Stock Up 6.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MKTW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MarketWise by 87.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,511,211 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after buying an additional 706,607 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,893,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MarketWise by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,468,900 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $11,076,000 after buying an additional 452,300 shares during the period. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,290,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MarketWise by 612.1% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 402,994 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 346,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

MarketWise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.