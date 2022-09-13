Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $193.80.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VAC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $188.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $147.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.25. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1 year low of $110.08 and a 1 year high of $174.74.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $399,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,532,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 312.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after buying an additional 18,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 47.1% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

Featured Articles

