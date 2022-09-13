Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $145.83, but opened at $152.99. Marriott Vacations Worldwide shares last traded at $147.89, with a volume of 471 shares changing hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 42.61%.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on VAC shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $188.00 to $192.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.80.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 2.10.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.59. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Marriott Vacations Worldwide

In related news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $399,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,576. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,971,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 10,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.