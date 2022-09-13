Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Purchased by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in Marvell Technology by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,145,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

MRVL stock opened at $50.25 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.07 and a 1 year high of $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.84 billion, a PE ratio of -193.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.49.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $238,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,888.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,281,387.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $238,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,888.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $1,284,270. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.93.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

